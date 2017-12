The £15 million A158 Burgh le Marsh bypass officially opened 10 years ago, four months ahead of schedule.

Officials from Lincolnshire County Council and May Gurney Construction were joined for the opening by Mayor of Burgh John Panton and MP for Boston and Skegness Mark Simmonds.

People in Burgh le Marsh had been campaigning for almost 70 years for the bypass, The Standard reported.