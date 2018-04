This Easter-themed photograph was shared with the Standard by Eileen Chantry.

It shows the Easter garden, representing the tomb, created in the grounds of the Spilsby Catholic Church which was blessed by Father Peter Wade during the Easter Sunday Mass.

Afterwards all the children received Easter eggs, Eileen notes.

* Send your Reader Picture photos to david.seymour@jpress.co.ukor post them at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard.