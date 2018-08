Returning to the Reader Picture space to wish everyone a ‘Jolly’ summer holiday in Skegness is Charlie the dog.

Charlie’s owner is Sarah Worthington, of Skegness.

Charlie with Jolly.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with readers, you can email it to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk or post it on our Faceboon page at www.facebook.com/skegness.standard