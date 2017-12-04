READER PICTURE: A ‘pawfect’ day out by the seaside

This photograph was shared with The Standard by Sarah Worthington, of Park Avenue, Skegness.

It shows Charlie beside Skegness Pier on a ‘lovely November day’, Sarah said, summing it all up as ‘pawfect’.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with readers, you can post it on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/skegness.standard, email it across to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk, or get it to us via Twitter on @SkegStandard