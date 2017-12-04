Search

READER PICTURE: A ‘pawfect’ day out by the seaside

This week's Reader Picture.
This photograph was shared with The Standard by Sarah Worthington, of Park Avenue, Skegness.

It shows Charlie beside Skegness Pier on a ‘lovely November day’, Sarah said, summing it all up as ‘pawfect’.

