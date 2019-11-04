Shocking footage shows driver leading police on 137mph chase - before jumping in back seat to pretend he wasn't driving

Dashcam footage has captured a driver leading police on a high speed 137mph chase - before he jumped in the back seat to pretend he wasn't driving.

David Brennan, 23, was caught on camera trying to fool officers into believing he wasn't behind the wheel of a stolen Mini Cooper.

He had led police on a dangerous chase along one of Britain's busiest stretches of motorway after officers spotted the vehicle at 3.20pm on September 18.

Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) officers had been told to keep an eye out for the Mini which had been stolen in burglary in Halesowen, West Midlands.

But as they began following, Brennan headed onto the M54 near Wolverhampton before speeding away from officers, regularly hitting speeds in excess of 100mph.

As he reached junction 10 of the M6 for Walsall, Brennan tried to head the wrong way up a slip road, so officers used tactical contact to bring him to a halt.

The banned motorist then jumped out of the driver’s seat and into the back of the car and can be heard on camera telling cops: "I wasn't even driving."

An officer replies: "Yes you was mate. It's all on camera as well pal, so lets not be daft."

Unemployed Brennan, of Bartley Green, Birmingham, went on to admit dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and was jailed for 18 months at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was also given a further three-year driving ban.

Sergeant Mitch Darby, of West Midlands Police, who pursued Brennan, said after the case: “This was appalling driving on one of the busiest sections of motorway in the country, which put other drivers at risk.

“We had no option but to use our training to safely bring the pursuit to an end, before the Mini had a chance to go on to potentially be involved in a head-on collision on the slip road.