Reaction to news Premier Inn will be built in Skegness by next Easter

News a new 80-bedroom Premier Inn hotel in Skegness will be built by Easter next year has been welcomed - along with disappointment the resort will face another season looking like a building site.

The new hotel is being built on Pier Field as part of a mixed-use scheme which includes a 190-cover Cookhouse and pub restaurant and a KFC drive-through.

An artist's impression of the new Premier Inn in Skegness. ANL-180425-152215001

Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, has confirmed it is investing approximately £8 million in the development. On opening, it is expected to create more than 40 new year-round jobs, with recruitment to be focused in Skegness and the surrounding area.

Richard Aldread, Head of New Construction (UK and Ireland Regions) at Premier Inn, said: “Pier Field is an excellent location for a new Premier Inn hotel and Cookhouse & Pub restaurant. The site is close to the town centre, it a short walk from the beach and is easily accessible by car, public transport and by foot.

“It is the type of seaside location our customers want us to be, and I am pleased our contractors have now started work on the site and we are a step closer to opening.

“As a business we try very hard to be a considerate neighbour. The same applies when we are building new Premier Inn hotels and restaurants across the country.

“In Skegness, we will do all we can to minimise the effect of building on our neighbours, especially during the busy Bank Holidays and the main tourist season.”

An independent economic assessment submitted as part of the planning application for the site predicted guests of Premier Inn will spend an additional £870,000 per year in the local area, as they visit local attractions and eat and drink out when they stay.

Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “It is fantastic that Whitbread has chosen to invest in Skegness, and I am pleased that the building work can begin.

“This multi-million-pound investment will provide a massive boost to the local economy and will create much needed year-round employment.

“I am pleased to see that recruitment for these jobs will be focused on the Skegness area.

“With the construction of the Premier Inn, and the planned investment from other businesses, it is clear to see that Skegness has a bright and exciting future ahead, which is something we can all be positive about.”

Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes said he was also pleased to see work beginning, but added: “To begin at the start of the summer season will be a bad idea for the traffic along the seafront.”

Former town councillor Sue Binch said: “It’s madness. Having just seen work on two other projects on the seafront finished the resort is once again going to look like a building site.”

Premier Inn has six hotels trading in Lincolnshire - Scunthorpe, Lincoln, Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Boston and Grantham.