Rare white lions unveiled at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park by Pudsey Bear

Pudsey Bear and Pascha the white lion.

The two males arrived at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park earlier that week to start their quarantine period before being released into their custom designed enclosure.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park - one of Europe’s foremost animal sanctuaries - is already famous for caring for the largest collection of parrots and Bengal tigers in the UK.

Offered to the sanctuary from a private collector for long-term sanctuary, the white lions will start their lives at the park in five-star central heated accommodation, which offers multi faceted facilities to include a swimming pool with waterfalls, sand pits, climbing poles and basking areas. The enclosure also allows for sensory vision for visitors meaning you can get up to just 39 millimetres from this huge creatures behind the bullet proof glass (perfect for photographs) or listen and smell them as they walk past the 300mm protective mesh.

White lions are now listed in the IUCNs Red List as becoming highly endangered with only 11 animals left in the wild due to the horrendous hunting laws in Africa..

Andrew Ferguson, the sanctuary’s Communications Officer said: “This is another major addition to the sanctuary and very exciting, there’s a real buzz around the place especially where our social media is concerned”.

“Steve Nichols our CEO has become a bit of an internet sensation with the parks Facebook Live Videos,

"We’ve had over one million viewings of our videos of our tigers so this is going to send it through the roof”

“He mentioned the new animals arrival but kept it a secret and since then we have been receiving hundreds of enquiries guessing what we could be taking on from our eagerly awaiting supporters.”