RAFA makes call for volunteers after Skegness fundraiser

A stall at a craft fair in Skegness raised £108.75 for the Royal Air Force Association.

The event was held with the help of Mike Bradberry, complex manager of the Richmond Holiday Centre.

Carole was one of the lucky winners of a hamper donated to raise funds for RAFA. ANL-180211-185423001

“We managed to raise £108.75 from a raffle of two very good Christmas hampers very kindly donated by Morrisons through their Community Champion, Janine West,” said volunteer Terry Allen

“I would like to thank Morrisons for their support along with the people and businesses of Skegness, who have donated a total of £1,500 over the last few months towards our Wings Appeal for ex RAF personnel and their families.”

Mr Allen said he would love to hear from anyone interested in volunteering for the charity,

To get involved email terry.allen@volunteer.rafa.org.uk