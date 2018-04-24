Race night races £365 for Chapel St Leonards Village Hall

A race night held at Chapel St Leonards Village Hall raised £365.

The news was welcomed by a good turnout of villagers at the annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Christine Young was re-elected, unopposed, as Chairman to serve another year.

Mrs Young thanked all the great committee members, employees and public for their support over the past year, and said; “We are all a dedicated bunch working together to make sure the village hall thrives and remains at the heart of the community. This year we have been able to invest in works to keep the hall up-to-date and I thank everyone for their patients.”

Cath Willbye was thanked for her work as secretary and bookings clerk and Michael Chapman, treasurer, presented the accounts for the year, these having been duly approved by chartered accountants.

Michael said; “I’m pleased to report the finances are healthy for the coming year and grateful to all our fundraising teams, you all do a great job and all as volunteers”.

Mrs Young reported all regular activities and new events are posted on the notice board and everyone is welcome to join in. She closed the meeting by saying; “I’m pleased to serve you for another year as Chairman of the charity which operates the village hall and thank everyone for their hard work and dedication to the best village hall for miles around.”