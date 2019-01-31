Question Time comes to Lincolnshire tonight

BBC’s Question Time will be broadcast in front of an audience at Lincoln Drill Hall this evening (Thursday).

Tonight’s programme will be the fourth time that the political panel show has been filmed at the Drill Hall, and it will be the fourth episode of Question Time since Fiona Bruce became the programme’s new host.

BBC Question Time's panel tonight.

On the panel tonight will be the Chief Executive of Siemens UK, Juergen Mair; Associate Editor of the Telegraph, Camilla Tominey; Former Liverpool and England footballer, John Barnes; Labour Shadow Justice Secretary, Richard Burgon; and Conservative Vice Chair for Women, Helen Whately.

At a highly significant moment in British political history with just 57 days until Brexit, the programme promises a highly charged debate.

The programme comes just two days after MPs narrowly voted in favour of changing the backstop to the EU withdrawal agreement and signalled their opposition to a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

Chief Executive of Lincoln Drill Hall, Chris Kirkwood said: “We really love hosting BBC Question Time and it’s always a real buzz.

“We’ve had guests from across the political spectrum taking part in programmes that were filmed here before and they were really good and fiery debates so I can’t wait to see tonight’s show. Of course, the real stars of Question Time are the people in the audience and I’m sure the people of Lincoln will do us proud.”

The studio audience for BBC Question Time is drawn from members of the public who have complete a short form on the BBC website. Successful applicants will have been contacted by the BBC this week.

• You can watch Question Time on BBC One at 10.45pm and on BBC Radio 5 Live, or watch it online through BBC iPlayer.