Put your best foot forward and run 10km in aid of the Air Ambulance

You don’t have to be super-fit to run the Lincoln 10k and you don’t even have to take it too seriously – after all, last year a knight in full armour and a playful team of a ‘doctor’, ‘nurse’ and ‘surgeon’ were among those running in aid of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance charity.

And, the oldest participant was an octogenarian – showing that anyone really can take part.

Despite being dispatched to some of the most serious 999 calls in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, the charity is not Government-funded and relies totally on the support of the community we serve to raise this money. Therefore, every penny raised by their fabulous fundraisers helps to save lives.

Community Fundraisers Faye Nam (Lincolnshire) and Karen Carter (Nottinghamshire) said: “This year we will increase the hours that we fly meaning we will soon be operational for 24 hours a day. We need to raise £4m a year to make this possible. That is why we are appealing to more people than ever before to run their local 10k in aid of our life-saving Charity.

“It is a great way to raise money in a fun way while getting fit at the same time. We look forward to hearing from anyone who would like to run for us and take advantage of the free entry this year.”

The Lincoln 10k will take place on March 18, and the Nottingham 10k on August 12. If you sign up to either of these events through the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, it is free to enter. All they ask is that you pledge to raise a minimum of £75 in sponsorship which will help to support their live-saving work.

The charity will supply you with sponsor form and posters so that you can let people know that you are running for us and gain as much sponsorship as possible.

To sign up, either as an individual or as a team, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk/what-is-your-2018-challenge/

If you have already signed up, don’t worry - you can still raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Simply email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk or call 01522 548469 to request a sponsor form.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also still has charity places available for this year’s Great North Run, taking place on September 9. If you would like to sign up for this half marathon (13.1 miles), email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk or call 01522 548469.