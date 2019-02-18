Puppy love for dogs and their humans in Chapel St Leonards

Love was in the fresh sea air for pups and their humans when a bar in Chapel St Leonards hosted a Valentine's dog walk on the beach.

More than 20 dogs and their owners set off from the Admiral Benbow on the seafront on Sunday morning, led by Luca the King Charles Spaniel from the Facebook page Dog Friendly Lincolnshire.

Some of the dogs and their owners who went on a Puppies and Pawsecco beach walk from the Admiral Benbow bar in Chapel St Leonards.

The social walk up to the North Sea Observatory was about two miles, with dogs playing, digging holes in the sand and working up an appetite for the sausages specially prepared for them when they returned by the owner of the bar Sarah Jane South.

Other dogs and their owners stayed at the nautical themed pub or popped along during the day to enjoy the Puppies and Pawsecco Party and other treats.

During the day, Luca presented Sarah Jane with an East Lindsey District Council 'We Are Dog Friendly' sticker, as part of the authority's campaign to make the district the most dog friendly in the country. A raffle for bags of dog treats also raised £60 for the bar's charity, Help for Heroes.

Sarah Jane said: "It was wonderful to see such a gathering of well behaved dogs and owners enjoying themselves on Chapel Beach and Promenade .

Luca of Dog Friendly Lincolnshire gets a treat after presenting Admiral Benbow owner Sarah Jane South with an East Lindsey District Council 'We Are Dog Friendly' sticker.

"We like to think the Benbow is the ultimate dog friendly bar here on the East Coast. and there is always a welcome here."

The owners had fun too. Simon Towers posted on Facebook: "What a fantastic day! Please organise more like this around Chapell and Mablethorpe. Had a fantastic day even if we didn't win the raffle. My pup absolutely exhausted tonight.."

Dogs and their owners on the beach at Chapel St Leonards.

Dogs and their owners enjoying a walk on the beach in Chapel St Leonards.

Bow looking for love at the Puppies and Pawsecco Party in Chapel St Leonards.