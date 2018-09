Schools from all around Skegness have been welcoming their new reception classes. Here are the pupils who have joined Skegness Infant Academy and Ingoldmells Academy. Skegness Infant Academy has provided three photos from its reception classes: Rabbit Class, Hedgehog Class and Squirrel Class. Email your reception class pictures and school news to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

Skegness Infant Academy Hedgehog reception class. ANL-180921-142324001