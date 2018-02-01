Pupils in Skegness learn how to be a real superhero.

Pupils at a Skegness primary school have been meeting their superheroes. Years One and Two met Chris Attrill, of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Skegness Police when they visited the Richmond School to learn what real life superheroes do in their every day working lives.

Around 120 pupils took part and were eager to find out more. Teacher Alexis Sampher said: “The pupils thoroughly enjoyed themselves and asked some thoughtful and caring questions. “it was a wonderful chance to learn about real life superheroes.”

Pupils from the Richmond School in Skegness met their superheroes from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Skegness Police, ANL-180102-154607001

However, the children discovered their heroes did not rely on super senses to alert them someone needed help. When one of the Year One pupils asked. ‘How do you know when someone is in trouble?’, Mr Attrill answered: “An alarm goes off and we get a report sent to our iPads.”