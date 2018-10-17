Pupils in Skegness discover magic of books

Year 2 pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness have been busy during their English lessons this week bringing books to life.

Class teachers Miss Rachel Stacey and Mrs Marie Lake have been using wonderful books like the Room on the Broom, by author Julia Donaldson, to spark children’s imaginations.

The witch hats gave pupils ideas for creative adjectives ANL-181017-144314001

Teacher Mrs Anthea Booth became the witch and the pupils became helpers with their magic witches hats on. Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “The hats gave them ideas for creative adjectives.”