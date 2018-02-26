Pupils from Skegness take team to glory

Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness are celebrating after winning the ESFA Lincolnshire County cup and will now go on to play in Nottingham.

The school is very proud of their achievement and say it great showcase for grass roots football in Skegness.

Only two of the boys are from Year Six, the others are from Year Five.

Year Six teacher Mr David Ball is their coach and mentor.

The boys mostly all play for different clubs in the are including Skegness Town Juniors, East Coast Juniors, Skegness Imps and Spilsby Town.

A spokeman for the school said: “We would like to thank all coaches from these clubs.”