Pumps start working but Wainfleet residents asked not to use washing machines, showers or toilets

Lincolnshire Police have released a photograph of the pipe work leading from Ultra High Level Pumps being fitted by Environment Agency staff at Thorpe Culvert.

More homes have been evacuated at Thorpe Culvert. today following the continued threat of flooding to the area.

Police estimate that more than 500 people from the various agencies have been involved in the operation so far.

People in Wainfleet are asked not to use washing machines, toilets or showers.

Portable toilets are being set up at Market Place and Brewster Lane in Wainfleet.

Showers are available at Skegness Leisure Centre until 9pm this evening and then from 6am tomorrow through to the end of the week.

The nearest laundrette is at Roman Bank