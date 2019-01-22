Protect your property at police surgeries in Skegness area

Police are inviting residents to protect their property at surgeries being held in the area.

There will be a Police Surgery today (Tuesday) at the Storehouse on North parade in Skegness between 10am and 12noon and also tomorrow (Wednesday) at the COOP, The Green in Chapel St Leonards between 10am and 12noon.

A member of the NPT will be on hand with information regarding Property marking, supplying packs free of charge to assist in marking your valuable items:

- Packs for the Home, Bike, Caravan and Fishing equipment.

- Scam packs, full of information and awareness regarding scams and door step crime.

Immobilise Microchips are also available for the bike, easy to fit and easy to register on the Immobilise property register. Micro Chips are charged at £6 each.

There will be a small selection of Hi Vis/Reflective items along with Purse Bells and Mobile Phone safety holders for a small charge.