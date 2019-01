SKegness Crime Prevention Panel will be at Winthorpe Community Centre on Saturday to postcode for free items such as pedal cycles, scooters, mobile phones, Ipads and Sat Navs.

Experienced members of the panel will also be available to give useful crime prevention advice covering personal safety, safeguarding property, C.C.T.V, alarms and telephone scams.

The event takes place from 10am to 12noon.