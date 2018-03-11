Property partner joins top legal firm serving Skegness area

A commercial property partner with ‘big city ambition’ has joined a top Lincolnshire legal practice serving the Skegness area.

Wendy Spalding-Siracusa joined Wilkin Chapman in January and will be working closely with fellow partner and Head of Commercial Property Ruth Brewin to look at further growth areas, while maintaining excellent relationships with existing clients.

Delighted to join Wilkin Chapman, Wendy will be working with clients across Lincolnshire.

She moves to this new position after a decade working within the county’s legal profession – most recently in East Lindsey and Skegness.

Wendy trained and qualified in the City of London firms, before moving to the south coast and then to Lincolnshire where her family settled. It was the attraction of being a part of an organisation with a ‘city feel and big city ambition’ that has now attracted her to Wilkin Chapman.

“I have been extremely impressed by the professionalism and ambition that is at the very heart of the business here, with a drive to be one of the Top 100 law firms in the country.

“There is also a focus to remain at the heart of regional growth, while successfully building up a very impressive range of national clients. The size of the offer here surprises many,” said Wendy.

Wendy’s ambition is to work with the Commercial Property team in a broad spectrum of areas – with a focus on specialist sectors, including house building and construction.

“Again, I was taken by the professionalism with which the house builder sector, particularly, is handled here – from land purchase to plot sale, it is a very slick and efficient process, which puts the clients first,” she said.

Wendy also has a fellowship in agricultural law and is a member of the Agricultural Law Association. In her spare time she is a keen runner.

Head of Commercial Property, partner Ruth Brewin commented: “I am delighted that Wendy has joined our team. With her wealth of commercial property expertise,energy and focus, she will have a major role to play in developing and growing our service offering whilst maintaining the all-important, excellent standard of delivery of service to our existing client base.

“We have worked very hard to maintain an excellent reputation for quality service and expert advice that we deliver to our nationwide client base. The arrival of Wendy only strengthens that resolve further. She will be a great asset to the firm,”

added Ruth.