Property marking surgery at store in Chapel St Leonards

A crime prevention event is taking place in Chapel St Leonards this week.

Residents can take items to a property marking surgery at the COOP store, in The Green tomorrow (Wednesday).

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) will be there providing crime prevention and home security advice, scam information, and doorstep crime and internet security advice.

Property marking kits for valuables in the home - such as tools, electrical equipment and fishing equipment - will be available. There will also be packs for caravans and cycles.

In addition, a selection of hi-vis/reflective items such as arm bands, ruck sack covers, jackets, reflective cycle spokes, purse bells and mobile phone protectors will be available for a small charge.

The event takes place from 10am to 12noon.