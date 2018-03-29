Prices dropped after stalls blow at Easter family charity event in Skegness

After having to pull out from a Skegness park because of new parking restrictions, an Easter event in aid of charity is suffering another blow with lack of response from stallholders.

The Live and Learn community group is holding a series of family events over the Easter weekend at the Welcome Inn in Burgh Road.

Last year they raised hundreds of pounds for local charities and this time they are hoping to raise cash for the charity Hope for Tomorrow.

However, organiser Coun Maggie Gray has now been forced to reduce the price of stalls to try and attract more.

She posted on social media: “Due to the lack of response for stalls at the Welcome Inn this weekend all stalls are reduced to £5.

“Anyone who has paid the £15 will be refunded £10.”

The events at the Welcome Inn include an Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday, an Easter Parade on Saturday, a celebration of 100 years of the RAF on Easter Sunday and Hope For Tomorrow on Easter Monday.

To book a stall call Maggie on 07968756360. Car booters are welcome.