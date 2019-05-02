Preparing for Martian mouse invasion in Alford

The first event in the build-up to this year’s Great Alford Mouse Trail has been held.

A group of 30-plus children and adults got together at Alford Library recently to paint models of mice that will form part of the trail.

The annual celebration sees a swathe of hand-crafted mice go on display in Alford.

The event evolved out of Alford in Bloom and aims to bring the community together.

This year it is being held for the third time.

In 2018, it had a pirate theme; this year, it is Mice from Outer Space.

The backstory goes that Alford-native Mungo Mouse has been to Mars, but is now returning home with his friends from the Red Planet.

The trail will run from Saturday, July 20, to Sunday, August 4.

During this period, children (and adults) will be invited to count the mice, with prizes up for grabs.

For more on the event, visit www.facebook.com/alfordmousetrail