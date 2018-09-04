Potential witness identified in CCTV image released in Ingoldmells murder investigation

Police have thanked the public for helping to identify a man in a CCTV image who may be able to help them with a murder investigation.

The police believed the man in the image may have witnessed the incident that led to the death of 52-year-old Caroline Fisher, of Eastwood in Nottinghamshire. Caroline was on holiday with friends and was at the Buzz Bar in Sea Lane on Friday, July 20, when she received a fatal injury.

Today, Lincolnshire Police tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who helped with our appeal for a possible witness following the death of Caroline Fisher on 20 July. We have now identified the man in the image.”

The two people who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of Caroline Fisher remain on police bail.

Anyone with information should contact the police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn. police.uk, quoting Incident 610 20 July in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting reference Incident 610 20 July, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.