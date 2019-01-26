Popular teatre company in Skegness back in spotlight

An amateur operatic society that has been out of the theatre spotlight for the past year is set to be treading the boards once again with a new show.

Skegness Musical Theatre Company is back in rehearsals to bring Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into The Woods’ to the Embassy Theatre next month.

Natasha Connor, who is playing The Baker's Wife in Into the Woods. ANL-190118-153028001

It was “through no fault if anyone” that last year’s production of Boogie Nights had to be cancelled - but for supporters it left a gap in the resort’s annual calendar of events.

In its original form as Skegness Amateur Operatic Society, the company had been performing shows since 1922 - including HMS Pinafore, The Mikado, Gondoliers, Pirates of Penzance and Gypsy Love.

The society took a break during the war years, and then re-formed in 1964 as Skegness and District Amateur Operatic Society, with the first show being ‘The King and I’.

Since becoming Skegness Musical Theatre Company, they have continued to flourish, performing a wide range of popular musicals such as Whistle down the Wind, Sister Act, Scrooge, Sweeney Todd and My Fair Lady,

Skegness Musical Theatre Company are returning with 'Into The Woods' at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on March 1 and 2. ANL-190118-153123001

Although their planned show for last year did not make it to the stage, the committee found opportunities for members to continue to perform, putting on a couple of concerts in the local area.

‘Into the Woods’ is being directed by Andrea Hall and performed by a fantastic cast of previous members and new ones.

Natasha Connor, who is playing the Baker’s Wife, said: “I joined Skegness Musical Theatre Company in 2012. Being a member of this society has been a massively positive experience for me and I have met some lovely people along the way.

“A highlight for me has been playing Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd. I am so excited about playing the Baker’s Wife in our production of another Sondheim musical - Into the woods.

Sweeney Todd performed by Skegness Musical Theatre Company. ANL-190118-153004001

“This stunning musical is clever, funny and magical - it won’t disappoint!”

The company is also welcoming back Peter Coughtrey-Wellsted as musical director. Peter said: “Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into The Woods’ is a demanding piece of music theatre for all involved.

“Sondheim has taken a number of well known fairy stories, mixed them together and added in a new tale about a baker and his wife. These, however, are not the sanitised Disney versions of the stories but the much darker originals based on the works of Charles Perrault and Brothers Grimm. Musically it contains many features of opera, with recurring themes, such as the two “I wish’ notes that begin and end the piece, the ‘bean’ tune which remind us that the beans are at the centre of the story and rhythmic patterns that tell us that the characters have learnt something.

“This is Sondheim at his most accessible and I hope everyone in the audience will be leaving the theatre singing ‘diddle de dum de dum de dum’,

Scrooge performed by Skegness Musical Theatre Company. ANL-190118-153145001

“It is great to be working with Skegness Musical Theatre Company again. Although during that 35 year period the name of the

group and cast members have changed, the high standard of production has been maintained due to the dedication of all involved.”

The costs of putting on productions has continually risen over the years, but it is due to the dedication of the companies patrons and kind sponsors, such as Vertigo Scaffolding, that the production can go ahead.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or patron (£40, an invitation to the civic night, and a program) please contact them on

skegnessmusicaltheatrecompany@gmail.com

l Show dates: March 1, 2019 7pm, March 2, 2019 2pm and 7pm.

Prices: Adult £16 Child below 14 years £12 Family (2 adults 2 children) £50 Matinee only