Popstar’s visit is sizzling surprise for teachers at Wainfleet school

A team of teachers at a primary school in Wainfleet had a sizzling surprise when popstar and former JLS member, Aston Merrygold, treated them to a very special thank you performance.

Aston performed for teachers at Magdalen Church of England Primary School after Richmond Sausages recently revealed teachers as one of the UK’s favourite workforces.

The unsuspecting team of teachers arrived at the school hall as usual only to be greeted by Aston.

To add to their surprise, their students also got in on the celebration - helping Aston to transform the school hall into a stunning dining space and serve a delicious sizzling sausage lunch for their teachers.

Aston Msaid: “It was so much fun to meet the students and teachers at the school - I really hope that Richmond Sausages and I gave them a day to remember!

“I loved my school days, and think that teachers are so fantastic, so it’s great that they’ve been recognised as one of the nation’s favourite workforces and that we’re able to celebrate all of the amazing work they do. I hoped everyone at Magdalen Primary School enjoyed themselves as much as I did!”

Tina Wood, Year 6 Teacher at The Magdalen Primary School, said: “It was fantastic to be able to say thank-you to all of our teachers for their hard-work with the help of Richmond, Aston and of course the students. It was such a special day and fantastic to see Aston perform in the school – the teachers and children can’t stop talking about it!”

Dawn Spencer, Marketing Director, Richmond Sausages, said: “At Richmond we’re all about bringing people together and we’re on a mission to celebrate all of the nation’s favourite things – the simple things that make us feel good.

“Our nation is made up of some amazing people, so we thought it was time we said thank you to these everyday heroes, like the amazing teachers throughout the UK who are so dedicated and passionate about shaping our next generation.”