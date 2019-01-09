Poppy Appeal hits a new record high and other Neighbourhood News

The Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion raised the sum of £15,848.18 for the Poppy Appeal in 2018.

This figure is £1,600 more than was raised in 2017, which in itself was a record year.

The branch gives credit to all those Poppy Appeal collectors who worked ‘tirelessly’ throughout the collection period and to the generosity of the eesidents and businesses of Spilsby and surrounding villages including, Hundleby, Partney, Halton Holegate, Great Steeping, Little Steeping, East Keal, Hagworthingham, Firsby, Keal Coates, Old Bolingbroke, Raithby, Toynton, Skendleby, Langton by Spilsby and the Aviation Centre at East Kirkby.

The branch gives its ‘sincere thanks’ to all those who helped in raising this sum.

Pictured is Poppy collector Ann Lenton in 2017, one of those who helped the branch towards this year’s (and last year’s) record totals.

ALFORD

* Pottery

A six-week pottery design and decoration course is set to be held at Alford Craft Market, but spaces are running out.

There are currently spaces available for sessions starting on Thursday, January 24.

The cost is £120 per person.

Book online, in person at the shop, or on 01507 463341.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Praise and worship

The Skegness Christian Fellowship will hold a time of praise and worship at the village hall, in Jacksons Lane, Burgh le Marsh, on Saturday, January 12, at 2pm.

All are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 01754 763221.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where the team are available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 762098.

INGOLDMELLS

* Crossing

The existing equipment is reaching the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

The traffic signals in Sea Lane are due to be replaced early this year, with work beginning on Monday, January 21.

The project is expected to be completed in early February, although the timescale will depend on the weather, Lincolnshire County Council says.

Although the road will remain open to traffic throughout the works, temporary traffic lights will need to be put in place.

The equipment is said to be reaching the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

The new signals, the council says, will be easier to maintain and much more energy efficient, saving on annual running costs.

The council warns there will be some disruption while the work is carried out and apologises for any inconvenience caused in advance.

Motorists are advise to leave additional time for their journeys.

SPILSBY

* Women’s Institute

For their December meeting, members of Spilsby Women’s Institute began their Christmas celebrations with a magical evening of trickery, sleight of hand and humour.

Following the necessary business and an array of Christmas refreshments provided by the committee, the Wild Indians singers performed a selection of Christmas songs.

Santa made his annual visit and offered gifts from the bran tub to members.

Entertainment was then provided by Andy Mayfield, who interspersed his exhibition of dexterity and trickery with anecdotes of his journey through the world of magic.

The competition for ‘something magical’ was won by Geraldine Willis and there was a bumper selection of raffle prizes.

** Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk