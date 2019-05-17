VIDEO: Meet the new Mayor of Skegness

Skegness Town Council have elected Coun Mark Dannatt as the new Mayor.

The chain of office was handed over by the Mayor for the past year, Coun Sid Dennis, at a ceremony at Skegness Town Hall last night (Thursday).

Coun Sid Dennis (right) hands over the chain of office to the new Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt.

Coun Jim Carpenter becomes Deputy Mayor.

Skegness Town Council is now made up of 14 Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) councillors and six Conservatives following the recent local elections.

Just one Labour candidate retained his seat, Coun Mark Anderson.

The new line-up, who will meet to address business for the first time at a special council meeting on Tuesday night, are:

Skegness' new Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt (right) and Deputy Mayor Coun Jim Carpenter.

Richard Cunnington (SUDS), Pete Barry (SUDS), Danny Brookes (SUDS), Trevor Burnham (SUDS), Steven Charles Richard Emsen (SUDS) , George Saxon (SUDS), Mark Anderson (LAB), Susan Blackburn (CONS), Jim Carpenter (CONS), Simon Claxton (SUDS), Mark Dannatt (SUDS), Sid Alfred Dennis (CONS), Adrian David Findley (SUDS), Billy Brookes (SUDS), Jimmy William Brookes (SUDS), Dick Edginton (CONS), Dan John (CONS) Kirk, Steve Kirk (CONS), Paul Sutton (SUDS, Tony Tye (SUDS), Bob Walker (SUDS).

