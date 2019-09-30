Probe into fire at mosque site in Skegness

Fire investigators are today expected at the site of a blaze at a derelict building in Skegness where there are plans to build a mosque.

Forty-five firefighters rushed to the scene when the fire was reported at 4:43am on Sunday. A pump and aerial ladder was also brought in from Boston to assist.

Site of plans for Skegness' first mosque on Roman Bank.

Roman Bank was closed to traffic while the fire crews from Crews from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby, Alford, Leverton, Mablethorpe and Market Rasen fought to get the blaze under control.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted from the site at 46-48 Roman Bank: "Crews are using four main jets, six breathing apparatus and aerial ladder as a water tower to extinguish."

Updating the situation after extinguishing the blaze, Fire and Rescue said: "Severe damage by fire to 100% of a derelict building - Incident left open for fire investigation "

This is the second fire at the site this year since plans were revealed for a mosque to be built there.

The blaze in Roman Bank, Skegness Photo: Nicci Bohan

Last time residents were warned to close their windows to keep out any toxic fumes from the blaze and there was concern about the fire spreading to Kwik Fit tyres next door where gas canisters were stored.

Only last week the Standard reported plans had been submitted to East Lindsey District Council by Mr Y Miah and include a community hall and four self-contained first floor flats to be built next to the former Methodist chapel on Roman Bank.

It is understood the residential accommodation will help pay for the upkeep of the centre, which will include washrooms, a kitchen, a body room and a main hall.

Skegness Central Mosque (SCM) was formed in 2015 and launched an appeal on BT's My Donate for £337,000 to build the mosque - described as 'the first in Skegness'.

By March, more than £150,000 was bought to buy the site.

Residents were made aware of the new application in a letter from Sam Hallett, of ELDC's planning department. Inviting comments, the letter states: "The location was originally going to be a mosque, but has been downgraded as a community centre. As I understand it , the use will be the same, or similar to that of a mosque."

Roman Bank was closed while Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene.