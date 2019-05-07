MP ‘honoured’ to take on Government role

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has spoken to the Standard about being appointed to the role of assistant government whip.

Whips help organise their party’s contribution to parliamentary business.

One of their responsibilities is making sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants. They also frequently act as ‘tellers’ (counting votes in divisions).

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Warman said: “My new role will involve helping to co-ordinate the Government’s business in the Commons and making sure that important legislation gets passed – that means delivering the manifesto that people in Boston and Skegness largely voted for.

“My commitment remains first and foremost to my constituents and I will continue to represent the interests of Boston and Skegness in Parliament in every way I can.”

He added: “It is an honour to have been appointed to the Government Whips’ Office, after having served in a junior government role as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in two Departments since 2017.”