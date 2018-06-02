Lord Norton gives an ‘insightful’ talk to Skegness students

Lord Norton gives a talk to students at Skegness Grammar School. Image supplied.

An insight into how the House of Lords operates was given to local students when Lord Philip Norton visited Skegness Grammar School.

Lord Norton gave a talk to sixth form students last Friday - discussing the role the House of Lords plays - along with other political issues in the UK.

Student Henry Houlden said: “The presentation provided an informative and insightful look into the life of a Lord. His sense of humour put us all at ease and he encouraged us to ask him a wide range of questions.”

Speaking to the Standard, Lord Nelson commented: “I was impressed by the engagement of the students. They showed a lively interest in the range of issues I raised with them as well as asking some highly pertinent and informed questions. They were a credit to the school.”

School principal Heather Scott added: “It has been an enormous privilege for our students to be able to meet Lord Norton in person and to hear for themselves about the work of the House of Lords.”