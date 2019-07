Skegness Town Council are to discuss a motion to investigate the cost of switching the street lights back on when they hold their first public meeting since the election.

The motion, to be proposed by Coun Danny Brookes, is to write to Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) asking a number of questions, including how many LCC street lights are in Skegness and Winthorpe, how many are switched off overnight and the cost of switching them back on?

The meeting at the Town Hall is at 7pm tonight (Wed).