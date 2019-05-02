Gloves are off as East Lindsey goes to the polls

Polling stations across East Lindsey are now open in what could be a game changer in local politics.
Every district in Lincolnshire is up for elections today but seats for Spilsby are uncontested.
This means 55 seats on East Lindsey District Council are up for grabs with just two uncontested.
Notably, this time round, there seems to be significantly fewer United Kingdom Independence Party candidates, but a greater number of Independent councillors and independent groups, such as the Skegness Urban District Society.
If you still haven’t decided how you will vote, here’s a message from the main three parties and groups standing in the Skegness area
Skegness Conservative Party
Skegness Conservative Branch chairman Cllr Sid Dennis says:
During the last four years when Conservatives have led ELDC our achievements have included:
l Overseeing a £50 million increase in tourism income
l Helping to roll out broadband across the district
l Launching Wellbeing Lincs, supporting the most vulnerable
l Saving over £4.5 million of public money while protecting frontline services
ELDC’s Conservatives supported Skegness Town Council over transferring Tower Gardens kiosks, Scarbrough Avenue car park, walks and play areas back under the town’s control.
We share people’s frustrations about Brexit. But we are local Conservatives looking after your local interests.
Skegness Labour Party
‘Working together for the good of all’ - That’s what it means to be a Town and District Councillor. Listening to your residents, noting their concerns and doing something about it. Supporting vital services, improving the lives of the elderly and the vulnerable and helping young people to find housing and jobs. We have six strong candidates for the ELDC elections - two are women - and 11 experienced councillors and candidates ready to do just that for our town and to work more closely with ELDC and LCC, so they understand our needs, make their cuts elsewhere and protect Skegness from austerity.
Skegness Urban District Society
SUDS was set up after seeing the lack of investment from East Lindsey District Council for decades. We saw prime land in Skegness sold and the money spent elsewhere in the district, the illuminations spending cut to a bare minimum, the summer switch-on cancelled, car parking prices increased in Skegness but made free elsewhere in the district. The street lights being switched off has also caused problems for the town. The list is endless, so a group of like minded people are standing together to make our voice heard. It’s time to stop the rot and clean up our town.
CANDIDATES IN EAST LINDSEY DISTRICT COUNCIL
55 seats – two seats uncontested. Current make-up: Conservative 38, East Lindsey Independent Group 7, Labour 4, UKIP 3, District Independent/Liberal Democrat 2, Independent Byford 1
Turnout for last election (2015): 63,320
l Alford:
Conservative – Sarah Devereux
Conservative – Graham Marsh
Labour – Jean Shutt
l Burgh le Marsh:
Skegness Urban District Society – Jimmy Brookes
Conservative – Neil Cooper
l Chapel St Leonards:
Labour – Fiona Brown
Labour – Tony Cox
Conservative – Paul Hibbert-Greaves
Conservative – Mel Turton-Leivers
l Croft:
Conservative – Sid Dennis
Labour – April Jagger
Skegness Urban District Society – Tom Noble
Independent – Eric Peacock
l Friskney:
Labour – Andy Allen
Independent – Carleen Dickinson
Conservative – Tom Tuplin
l Hagworthingham:
Conservative – Will Grover
Labour – Rae Rigby
l Halton Holegate:
Labour – Julia Southall
Independent – Jim Swanson
Conservative – Nigel Welton
l Ingoldmells
Conservative – Colin Davie
Labour – Philip Ernest
Skegness Urban District Society – Steve Walmsley
l Spilsby:
Independent – David Mansion
Labour – Laura Stephenson
Conservative – Rod Williams
l Skegness, Scarborough and Seacroft:
Skegness Urban District Society – Billy Brookes
Skegness Urban District Society – Paul Sutton
Skegness Urban District Society – Bob Walker
Conservatives – Dick Edginton
Conservatives – Steve Kirk
Conservative – Colin Wright
Labour – Kevin Evans
Labour – Maggie Gray
l Skegness St Clements:
Labour – Mark Anderson
Labour – Phil Gaskell
Conservative – Susan Blackburn
Conservative – Jim Carpenter
Skegness Urban District Society – Richard Cunnington
Skegness Urban District Society – Mark Dannatt
l Skegness Winthorpe:
Skegness Urban District Society – Danny Brookes
Skegness Urban District Society – Trevor Burnham
Labour – Ian Dutton
Labour – Judi Gaskell
Conservatives – Ricky Gandecha
Conservatives – Carl Macey
l Wainfleet:
Conservative – Wendy Bowkett
Labour – Paula Clarke
* Verification will begin at 9.30am tomorrow (Friday) at the Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth, and the Standard will be publishing the results and highlights throughout the day.