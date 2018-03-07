Excited children welcome Prince William to RAF Coningsby

Excited schoolchildren ‘rubbed shoulders’ with royalty today (Wednesday) when His Royal Highness Prince William visited RAF Coningsby.

Prince William toured the station which forms a vital part of the UK’s front-line defences.

Pupils from Tattershall Primary, Holy Trinity, Coningsby St Michael's and St Hugh's School with HRH Prince William. Picture: Supplied. EMN-180703-170331001

He sat in the cockpit of a Typhoon fighter jet from 29 (R) Squadron while meeting pilots and engineers.,

However, a highlight of his visit saw Prince William tour RAF Coningsby’s new Engagement Centre.

The centre has a section dedicated as a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Learning Zone.

That’s where Prince William stopped off to meet pupils from four local schools who demonstrated how they had been working on ways to drop an egg from a height - without it breaking.

HRH Prince William explaining to children how a parachute works. Picture: Supplied. EMN-180703-170508001

The schools involved were from Coningsby, Tattershall and Woodhall Spa.

Rubi Brow, from Holy Trinity Primary, presented Prince William with a special drawing she’d done of his family.

Another pupil said: “It was exciting to meet him. When he came round to our table, he asked us what we wanted to do when we got older.

“I said I wanted to work with animals.”

Smiles all round as HRH Prince William receives a tea towel made by pupils. Picture: Supplied EMN-180703-170630001

Peter Wales (10) said Prince William was ‘amazing’ and added he was amazed to share the same surname.

Prince William is Honorary Air Commandant of the station and patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

During his visit, he opened a new Engagement Centre which aims to strengthen links with the local community.