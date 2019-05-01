East Lindsey: Who will be your next district councillor?

Voters across East Lindsey district will head to the polls tomorrow (Thursday May 2) to cast their votes and decide who will be their next district councillors.

The full list of candidates for all wards in the district were released last month, and we have included each candidate and their respective political party (where applicable) in our list.

There are 55 seats up for grabs at East Lindsey District Council, with two seats - Coningsby & Mareham, and Holton le Clay & North Thoresby - both being uncontested wards.

The current make-up of East Lindsey District Council is: Conservative 38, East Lindsey Independent Group 7, Labour 4, UKIP 3, District Independent/Liberal Democrat 2, Ind. Byford 1.

The turnout for the last election, in May 2015, was 63,320 (63.62%).

We will be at the election count on Friday, with results being made available shortly afterwards.

ELDC: LIST OF CANDIDATES:

Alford:

Conservative – Sarah Devereux

Conservative – Graham Marsh

Labour – Jean Shutt

Binbrook:

Conservative – Richard Fry

Labour – David Southall

Burgh le Marsh:

Skegness Urban District Society – Jimmy Brookes

Conservative – Neil Cooper

Chapel St Leonards:

Labour – Fiona Brown

Labour – Tony Cox

Conservative – Paul Hibbert-Greaves

Conservative – Mel Turton-Leivers

Coningsby and Mareham (uncontested):

Conservative – Stan Avison

Conservative – Martin Foster

Conservative – Alex Hall

Croft:

Conservative – Sid Dennis

Labour – April Jagger

Skegness Urban District Society – Tom Noble

Independent – Eric Peacock

Friskney:

Labour – Andy Allen

Independent – Carleen Dickinson

Conservative – Tom Tuplin

Fulstow:

Labour – Jason Garrett

Independent – Edward Mossop

Conservative – Julie Wetton

Grimoldby:

Independent – Terry Knowles

Labour – Sue Partridge

Hagworthingham:

Conservative – Will Grover

Labour – Rae Rigby

Halton Holegate:

Labour – Julia Southall

Independent – Jim Swanson

Conservative – Nigel Welton

Holton le Clay and North Thoresby (uncontested):

Independent – Terry Aldridge

Labour – Phyll Smith

Horncastle

Conservative – Richard Avison

Conservative – Sean Matthews

Conservative – Craig Moore

Independent – Sandra Campbell-Wardman

Labour – Dominic Hinkins

Liberal Democrat – Fiona Martin

Ingoldmells

Conservative – Colin Davie

Labour – Philip Ernest

Skegness Urban District Society – Steve Walmsley

Legbourne

Conservative – Adam Grist

Labour – David Hoyles

Louth North Holme:

Independent – Maurice Bellwood

Labour – David Hall

Conservative – Fran Treanor

Louth Priory and St James:

Independent – Andrew Leonard

Labour – Sarah Parkin

Conservative – Pauline Watson

Louth St Margaret’s:

Conservative – Chris Green

Independent – Alastair Meiklejon

Labour – Dominic Sivell

Louth St Mary’s:

Labour – Ellie Green

Independent – Jill Makinson-Sanders

Louth St Michael’s:

Labour – Jim Drake

Independent – George Horton

Louth Trinity:

Conservative – David Ford

Labour – Ros Jackson

Independent – Julia Simmons

Mablethorpe:

Conservative – Terence Brown

Conservative – Stephanie Carruthers

Labour – Graham Cullen

Labour – Tony Howard

Labour – Claire Newman

Independent – Helena Poskitt

Marsh Chapel and Somercotes:

Independent – Sandra Dykes

Conservative – Daniel McNally

Conservative – Paul Rickett

Labour – Trisha Newman

Roughton:

Conservative – William Gray

Labour – Stuart Jameson

Sibsey and Stickney:

Conservative – Tom Ashton

Conservative – Neil Jones

Labour – Danielle Farrell

Spilsby:

Independent – David Mansion

Labour – Laura Stephenson

Conservative – Rod Williams

Skegness, Scarborough and Seacroft:

Skegness Urban District Society – Billy Brookes

Skegness Urban District Society – Paul Sutton

Skegness Urban District Society – Bob Walker

Conservatives – Dick Edginton

Conservatives – Steve Kirk

Conservative – Colin Wright

Labour – Kevin Evans

Labour – Maggie Gray

Skegness St Clements:

Labour – Mark Anderson

Labour – Phil Gaskell

Conservative – Susan Blackburn

Conservative – Jim Carpenter

Skegness Urban District Society – Richard Cunnington

Skegness Urban District Society – Mark Dannatt

Skegness Winthorpe:

Skegness Urban District Society – Danny Brookes

Skegness Urban District Society – Trevor Burnham

Labour – Ian Dutton

Labour – Judi Gaskell

Conservatives – Ricky Gandecha

Conservatives – Carl Macey

Sutton on Sea:

Conservative – Adrian Benjamin

Conservative – Helen Matthews

Labour – Steve Holland

Tetford and Donington:

Conservative – David Andrews

Labour – Robert Pearce

Lincolnshire Independents – Daniel Simpson

Tetney:

Independent – Chris Frear

Independent – Steve McMillan

Conservative – Stuart Watson

Labour – Ellen Wright

Wainfleet:

Conservative – Wendy Bowkett

Labour – Paula Clarke

Willoughby with Sloothby:

Labour – Graham Burnby-Crouch

Independent – Stephen Eyre

Conservative – Colin Matthews

Withern and Theddlethorpe:

Conservative – Sandra Harrison

Independent – Stephen Kirby

Labour – Hilary Powell

Woodhall Spa:

Labour – John Alexander

Conservative – Thomas Kemp

Conservative – Craig Leyland

Wragby:

Labour – Graham Archer

Conservative – Julie Platt