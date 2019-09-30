Divided opinion on plans for Skegness' first mosque

Plans for a mosque on a derelict site in Skegness have received a mixed response.

The plans for 46-48 Roman Bank have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council by Mr Y Miah and include a community hall and four self-contained first floor flats to be built next to the former Methodist chapel on Roman Bank.

Plans for the new mosque in Skegness.

It is understood the residential accommodation will help pay for the upkeep of the centre, which will include washrooms, a kitchen, a body room and a main hall.

Skegness Central Mosque (SCM) was formed in 2015 and launched an appeal on BT's My Donate for £337,000 to build the mosque - described as 'the first in Skegness'.

By March, more than £150,000 was bought to buy the site.

Residents were made aware of the new application in a letter from Sam Hallett, of ELDC's planning department. Inviting comments, the letter states: "The location was originally going to be a mosque, but has been downgraded as a community centre. As I understand it , the use will be the same, or similar to that of a mosque.

The application for "erection of a community hall with 4no. self contained first floor flats over and construction of a vehicular access on site on the of the existing buildings which are to be demolished" has already attracted 29 comments, including 15 objections.

Most of the objections to the plan relate to lack of parking issues. Lorraine Jones wrote: "I worry that as the crescent as an alley allowing easy access to the mosque people using it will try to park on our street as well as holidaymakers.

"We have purchased our homes expecting to park outside our property. Many on the crescent do not have drives - this proposal is not acceptable."

Mr and Mrs Bexon wrote: "Granting permission for this Community Centre (Mosque), will result in new people visiting Skegness from many different countries that have probably never visited Skegnessbefore. This on its own is obviously very good for the town. Unfortunately I am of the opinion that the site is too small and does not have enough adequate parking."

However, new life for the derelict site would be a good thing, according to those in favour of the plan. Rector of Skegness for the Church of England Richard Holden said: “The site is currently very run down and an eyesore.

“I think this would enhance the look of the area as well as provide a good building for community use as well as a functional building for another faith community.”

Dr M. Ahmed said: “I think this is an essential for the Muslim community in Skegness, which continues to constantly grow.

“The demand for a mosque where five daily prayers could be prayed continues to increase.”

Another supporter said: "It will improve the appearance of the area and enable the local muslims to have a community centre and place of worship."

Skegness Town Council have also supported the plans.