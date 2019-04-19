Council granted £1.4m loan for new community building in Skegness

Skegness Town Council has received confirmation of £1,460,000 loan to build a community building for the town The new building will replace the former Tower Pavilion, which stood on the site for 130 years before being demolished.

Also nearing completion is the asset transfer for the site in Tower Gardens from East Lindsey District Council.

Steve Larner Town Clerk said: “We will be pressing ahead with this straight away and expect to sign contracts for

both the asset transfer from East Lindsey District Council and the development of the Community Building in the next few days.

“Council have always been very clear about what they wanted to achieve and with the fantastic support from the team here, we have been able to deliver their ambition.

“This is just the beginning though. There is still a huge amount to do developing the new building and much to be done in Tower Gardens which is the first asset to be transferred.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we intend to start by giving Tower Gardens a thorough clean and tidy up.

“We will also be turning over beds that have not been touched recently ready for some extra planting later in the year.

“We have agreed with East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) that they will continue to manage and maintain the toilets using their contractor.

“We have and will continue to work closely with ELDC on the asset transfer to ensure its success.”

Anyone wanting to organise community and family events, will now need to contact the Town Council rather than East Lindsey District Council. Details of how to seek permission for events can be found on the website

