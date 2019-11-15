Candidates standing for Boston and Skegness in 2019 General Election named
Four candidates will contest the Boston and Skegness seat in the General Election.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 10:50 am
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 11:29 am
Nominations closed yesterday evening, and the candidates representing Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives, along with one independent candidate, have been put forward.
They are Ben Cook for Labour, Hilary Jones for the Lib Dems, Matt Warman for the Conservatives, and Peter Watson as an independent.
The election takes place on 12 December.
A Brexit Party candidate, Jonathan Bullock, was initially nominated, but was withdrawn when the party took a national decision not to fight seats which were held by Conservatives.