Brexit leading poll after early results in European Elections

Brexit are leading the poll after the first results have been revealed in the North East.

The results for the North East are:

Brexit - 39%

Lab - 19%

LD - 17%

GRN - 8%

Con - 7%

UKIP - 6%

CHUK - 4%

The count for East Lindsey got underway at Tedder Hall in Louth this evening, with the result from 40 counts across Lincolnshire and the East Midlands for five seats to be announced late tonight.

The overall turnout in East Lindsey for the European Elections was 35.17% (38,276 verified votes).

This compares with 31.28% for the local elections.

According to the BBC, early indications are that Brexit is leading the vote in Boston and Skegness.

Brexit Candidate for the Lincolnshire and the East Midlands Annunziata Rees-Mogg has spoken on the BBC saying: “We’ve only had a couple of early results but they are looking extremely encouraging and I would like to congratulate my colleagues in the North East.

“It’s a brand new part and we started from absolutely nothing but the disillusionment with all the big parties has helped us give a give a voice for what people called for in the first place - a combination of democracy and delivering Brexit.”

Other Brexit candidates for Lincolnshire and the East Midlands are Jonathan Bullock MEP, Matthew Patten, Tracy Knowles and Dr Anna Bailey,

The full list of candidates are:

CHANGE UK

Kate Godfrey, Joan Pons laplana, Narinder Sharma, Pankajkumar Gulab, Emma Manley

CONSERVATIVE

Emma McClarkin, Rupert Matthews, Tony Harper, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Thomas Randall

GREEN

Kat Boettge, Gerhard Lohmann-Bond, Liam McClelland, Daniel Wimberley, Simon Tooke

INDEPENDENT NETWORK

Nick Byatt, Marianne Overton, Daniel Simpson, Pearl Clarke, Nikki Dillon,

LABOUR

Rory Palmer, Leonie Mathers, Tony Tinley, Nicolle Ndiweni, Gary Godden,

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Bill Newton Dunn, Michael Mullaney, Lucy Care, Suzanna Austin, Caroline Kenyon

UKIP

Alan Graves, Marietta King, Anil Bhatti, Fran Loi, John Evans

INDEPENDENT

Simon Rood