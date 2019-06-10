Boston and Skegness MP to hold drop-in sessions to discuss Conservative party leadership race

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman says he is not yet publicly backing any candidate in the race to become the new leader of the Conservative Party - and Prime Minister of the UK.

He says he wants to canvass constituents views on the issue and the wider issue of Brexit and is holding two drop-in sessions to allow people to air their views.

The first takes place at the County Hotel, North Parade, Skegness,on Friday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

The second takes place at Haven High Academy, Marian Road, Boston, on Saturday from 11.45am until 12.45pm.

Although he sessions take place after the first ballot of MPs but there will be a number of other ballots to whittle the field down to just two candidates over the coming weeks, with Conservative party members then voting on the shortlist of two, with the result due on July 22.

Mr Warman addressed the timing on his Facebook page in a post, saying: "I did consider this beforehand but the first round will be nowhere near as important as others. And the public meetings are as much to talk about Brexit in general and party members votes as they are to talk about who I’m supporting personally."

He went on: "All constituents are welcome to attend either of the meetings, and I look forward to discussing this important matter in more detail. No appointment is necessary, but if you plan to attend, I would be grateful if you could email matt.warman.mp@parliament.uk to confirm, so that I can have an idea of numbers. Local Conservative Party members will be notified separately of a private event for them."

He said he would also encourage constituents to email him their views.