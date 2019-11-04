Boston and Skegness Brexit candidate launches General Election campaign

Jonathan Bullock in Boston.

Jonathan already represents Boston and Skegness as an MEP and has been regularly holding Brexit stalls with supporters in the area.

At the weekend he met voters in Strait Bargate, Boston and said he received a huge welcome.

"I was bowled over by the terrific response we received. People in Boston and Skegness are determined to vote for a clean-break Brexit, which the Brexit Party is offering, and not the sell out deal of the Tories which would keep us controlled by the EU and cost us a fortune.

Jonathan Bullock with supporters.

"I have been actively campaigning to leave the EU for over 10 years and voted to leave in the Referendum - unlike the current Tory MP, who voted remain.