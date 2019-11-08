Artwork is tribute to 'brave souls' from Skegness and German twin town

An artwork containing the names of the fallen in the First World War from Skegness and its twin town of Bad Gandersheim has been presented to Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt by local artist John Byford. Photo: Barry Robinson.

In November 2018, former Skegness Mayor Coun Sid Dennis travelled to Bad Gandersheim to visit The Box - a permanent artwork in the market square created from an old British telephone box by local artist John Byford.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the end of First World War. Coun Dennis and the Mayor of Bad Gandersheim Franziska Schwarz took part in a moving ceremony, reading the names of the fallen from both towns which were on display in The Box.

Since then, another artwork containing the names has been put on display in Bad Gandersheim Town Hall - and at Wednesday's Skegness Town Council Meeting, Mr Byford presented a replica picture to the new Mayor of Skegness, Coun Mark Dannatt.

There is a long-standing connection between the two towns. Last year Skegness and Bad Gandersheim celebrated a 40-year friendship with a visit of civic guests from the German town.

Former town councillor Mr Byford said he was proud to make the presentation and of his involvement in keeping the friendship alive:

He said: "The artwork remembers the 186 brave souls from Skegness and our twin town of Bad Gandersheim, Germany.

"These young men didn't just sacrifice their life, but sacrificed their future during the Great War, and their names will be permanently displayed both here in Skegness and in Germany as tribute to their bravery.

"Whatever happens with Brexit it is important the friendship that has lasted between the two towns goes on.

"I hope Skegness Town Council can find room for the picture in the new community centre in Tower Gardens.