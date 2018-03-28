Appeal supports centenary of RAF

A major fundraising appeal has been launched by the Royal Air Force (RAF) and its four main charities as part of the RAF’s centenary.

2018 marks the centenary of the RAF, and to celebrate there are a number of events taking place across the country, and abroad.

Events include a touring display of aircraft from the past century in cities nationwide to a mass flypast in London, 100-day baton relay and the unveiling of new galleries at the RAF Museum.

The RAF100 Appeal brings together the Royal Air Force, the RAF Association, the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF Charitable Trust, and the RAF Museum to establish a legacy that matches the vision of Viscount Trenchard who steered the formation of the RAF in 1918.

The appeal encourages the British public to get involved in the celebrations and help repay ‘the debt we owe’ and help to raise funds for the past, present and future RAF family, inspiring, honouring and supporting all who have given so much.

Chief of the air staff, air chief marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, said: “For a century the brave men and women of the RAF have served their country selflessly.

“The RAF’s centenary is a proud moment for the service and allows us, as a nation, time to pause and reflect and to celebrate these wonderful achievements.

“I would urge everyone to get involved, join a fundraising event or host your own.”

RAF100 Appeal chairman, Simon Collins, said: “The centenary year of the Royal Air Force provides a unique opportunity to commemorate the service and the sacrifice of those who have gone before.

“Very few British people can look back at their family history over the past 100 years and find themselves untouched by the courage, capability and achievements of the men and women who served – and continue to serve – in our RAF.

“The RAF100 Appeal provides an opportunity to show their appreciation and help support RAF charities.”

A number of leading companies have already pledged more than £2 million to the appeal, including headline sponsors Babcock, BAE Systems, Marks & Spencer and Fujitsu.

