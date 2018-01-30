Police warning over money laundering scheme reported in Skegness

Residents are being warned after a man on Facebook requested help to transfer cash.

The man posted that he had lost his card and asked if he could transfer money to a person’s account, asking them to then give him a “get cash code” from Natwest bank.

A Skegness resident reported the incident to police after becoming suspicious of the circumstances.

Lincolnshire Police say a similar incident was reported earlier the same day. The Economic Crime Unit are investigating the matter as a potential money laundering scheme and urging residents not to get involved with the people requesting help.

If you have any information regarding the incident or have been approached in a similar way, call 101 quoting incidents 211 and 104 of 28 January.