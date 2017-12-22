Police to name and shame drink drivers

The ‘Think Don’t Drink’ campaign which started over Christmas will run into the New Year.

Identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs will also be released. The force hopes that this will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Lincolnshire Police has made over 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year* and over 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs. Nearly 70% of those people were charged*.

A recent study by the Press Association found that the force charges more offenders than anywhere else in the UK*.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, says:

“Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit. If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership says:

“Drink drivers cannot turn back the clock however, almost all those arrested wish they could. They stand to lose so much when they make that decision to get behind the wheel – their livelihood, life, other people’s lives and possibly their liberty if they are sent to prison.

“The knock-on effects of that will be loss of job, possible loss of home (who pays the mortgage) car insurance increase, possibly a re-sit of the driving test. Despite this some people still choose to drink or drug drive, so I welcome Lincolnshire police’s decision to name those charged with driving whilst impaired, through drink or drugs, which adds to the list of deterrents already in place.”

If you suspect someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

For more information please click here. Please follow #ThinkDontDrink for updates during the campaign.