Police thank public for help in identifying woman following thefts in Skegness

Lincolnshire Police are thanking the public for their help with an investigation.
Police are thanking the public for their help in identifying a woman caught on CCTV following a number of incidents in Skegness.

CCTV was released yesterday of the woman wanted by the police to help with enquiries into thefts and a public order incident.

On December 20, a selection of CDs were taken from the Spar store on Burgh Road, Skegness. Threats were then made to staff who challenged a woman.

On January 2, a selection of dental products was taken from the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

On January 3, alcohol was taken from the B&M store on Burgh Road, Skegness.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said this morning: “We have now identified the woman we believe can help us. Thank you for your help.”