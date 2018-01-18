Police thank public for help in identifying woman following thefts in Skegness

Police are thanking the public for their help in identifying a woman caught on CCTV following a number of incidents in Skegness.

CCTV was released yesterday of the woman wanted by the police to help with enquiries into thefts and a public order incident.

On December 20, a selection of CDs were taken from the Spar store on Burgh Road, Skegness. Threats were then made to staff who challenged a woman.

On January 2, a selection of dental products was taken from the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

On January 3, alcohol was taken from the B&M store on Burgh Road, Skegness.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said this morning: “We have now identified the woman we believe can help us. Thank you for your help.”