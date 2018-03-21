Police take action after shocking image taken in Skegness park

Actions of a man caught on camera dropping his trousers in broad daylight near a children’s play area in Skegness have been condemned.

Residents were appalled when an image of the man, believed to be injecting himself with drugs, was released on social media on Friday.

Mum Elizabeth Emma Marriott photographed the incident in Tower Gardens and said: “My children were with me.

“I had to cover my 11-year-old’s eyes.”

The actions have been condemned by both Lincolnshire Police and East Lindsey District Council.

Police have a number of operations in place to fight drug-related crime.

At the end of last year, they revealed information about Operation Grittar, an ongoing crackdown on the activities of organised groups who engage in drug crime along the Lincolnshire coast.

Earlier in the month six people were charged with Class A drug related offences in Skegness, as part of the on-going targeted operation.

T/Coast Insp Matt Bennison said: “The offender for the Tower Gardens incident has been identified and a crime recorded. They will be interviewed in due course.

“This kind of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated on the coast.

“We will also be carrying on with targeted operations and urge the public to report any incidents they witness to us.”

Semantha Neal, East Lindsey District Council’s Assistant Director (People) said: “We have been made aware of the incident at Tower Gardens on Friday.

“We do not condone antisocial behaviour.

“A situation such as this is a matter of multi-agency working and our Anti-Social Behaviour Officer is in contact with the Neighbourhood Policing Team at Skegness.”

Anyone who witnesses drug-related crime should call police on 101.

*See today’s Skegness Standard for other ways police in the resort are stampingng out anti-social behaviour ahead of the summer holiday season