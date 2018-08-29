Police seek men after theft of meat from Co-op store in Chapel St Leonards

An appeal has been made for help in identifying two men following the theft of meat valued £150 from the Co-op store in Chapel St Leonards.

Police believe the men may be able to assist inquiries into the theft from the store in The Green.

Do you know this man? Police would like to know. ANL-180829-094254001

The incident took place on Sunday, August 12.

If you recognise either of these men, please email link forcecontrol@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 245 of 12/8 in the subject box

Alternatively call 101, quoting reference 245 of 12/8, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.