Police seek man in connection with fraud in Skegness

Police are appealing for help to identify the man pictured in this image in connection with fraud.

A woman was approached by a man as she was entering Morrsions in Skegness. The man asked the victim to change a £20 note, which the woman did. The woman then tried to use the £20 in Morrisions but it was rejected and found to be fake.

This happened at around 4.45pm on March 12.

If you know who this man is or can assist us with the enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting crime number 19000127580, or email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the reference number in the subject line.

Alternatively call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111