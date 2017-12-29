Police seek man and woman after theft from Skegness store

Police would like to speak to a man and woman following a theft at the store in Skegness.

CCTV images have been released following the theft of Bluetooth speakers at Home Bargains in the Hildreds shopping centre in Lumley Road on Saturday, December 9.

Police would like to speak to this man following a yjeft from Home Bargains in Skegness. ANL-171229-144402001

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of the man and woman pictured, as they may be able to help us with our enquiries into a theft-of-Bluetooth speakers.

“If you know the man and woman pictured, or have seen a set of speakers you believe may be stolen or know anything about the incident, please call 101 and state incident number 231 of 9 December.”